Image copyright Google Image caption Seyed Khan was found dead at Ilford Cemetery at about 12:00 on Thursday, 1 February

A man who had been missing for a week before his body was found in a cemetery died of "extensive head injuries", police have said.

Seyed Khan's body was discovered at Ilford Cemetery on Thursday.

The 49-year-old had last been seen at his home address in Thamesmead on 24 January, when he left to go to work at A-Z Carpets in Ilford. His car was found in High Road.

Detectives have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Det Insp Domenica Catino, from the Metropolitan Police, said Mr Khan made a phone call at 18:55 GMT on the evening he went missing and was not seen afterwards.

"While we have made an arrest, we would encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact us immediately."

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Friday.