Image copyright Family handout Image caption Khader Saleh was pronounced dead at the scene

Three men have been charged with murder over the stabbing of an inmate at Wormwood Scrubs prison.

Khader Saleh, 25, was found at the west London jail on Wednesday.

The men, two aged 21 and one aged 20 who are all inmates at the prison, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday and will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, police said.

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Scotland Yard said officers were called on Wednesday afternoon to reports of a male with stab injuries at the jail.

Saleh, a father of one, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

Built during the Victorian era, Wormwood Scrubs is a Category B prison with a capacity of 1,279 inmates.