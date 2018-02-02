Image caption (From left) George Wilkinson, Harry Rice and Josh McGuinness died after a car mounted the pavement in Hayes, West London

A young kick-boxer who was killed after being hit by a car on his way to a birthday party was a "great martial artist", his coach said.

George Wilkinson, 16, died alongside friends Harry Rice, 17, and Josh McGuinness, 16, after a car mounted the pavement in Hayes, west London.

Dave Gentry, from Rock Solid Kickboxing, said losing the teenagers has "hit the community so badly".

He spoke ahead of a vigil held by the boys' families and friends.

Locals from Harefield, 10 miles from the crash, set off a balloon on the village green and lit candles outside their homes at 20:40 GMT on Friday evening - exactly a week after the crash on 26 January.

Mr Gentry taught George and Josh kick-boxing for five years and said George was a black belt in the making.

Image caption Dave Gentry, from Rock Solid Kickboxing, said losing the teenagers has "hit the community so badly"

He was "cheeky, loveable and fun" as well as talented, Mr Gentry added.

"The loss of the three boys has hit the community so badly. It's devastating to me and everybody," he said.

A fundraising event by the kick-boxing club in Uxbridge to raise money for the London Ambulance Service has had more than £1,000 in donations.

"So much is being done by everybody," Mr Gentry said.

"A message from George's dad to everybody is that he cannot thank you enough for all that you're doing, all that you care about."

Image copyright Charlotte Bennett Image caption A tribute event hosted by the kick-boxing club saw candles circle the area George and Josh used to train in

The boys were on their way to a 16th birthday party with a group of friends when the incident happened, close to the Esso garage near junction four of the M4.

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 34-year-old man was released under investigation after handing himself in at a police station in north London on 28 January.