Image copyright Daily Mail / Solo Syndication Image caption John Worboys was convicted of 19 offences in 2009

The first stage of a legal challenge against the Parole Board's decision to release the serial sex attacker John Worboys will take place on Wednesday.

Sir Brian Leveson and Mr Justice Garnham will consider whether to allow the mayor of London and two of Worboys' victims to apply for a judicial review.

The Parole Board provoked anger last month after announcing Worboys would be released from prison.

The 60-year-old was jailed for a minimum term of eight years in 2009.

He was convicted of 19 offences and given an indeterminate sentence for public protection.

Police believe he may have carried out more than 100 rapes and sexual assaults.

If the judges grant permission, they will set a date for a full judicial review hearing.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Fiona" - not her real name - told BBC Newsnight's Kirsty Wark she believed John Worboys would re-offend

Last week, a judge ordered that the release of Worboys - who has changed his name to John Radford - should be halted at least until next week's hearing is over.

Scotland Yard is still investigating a freshly-reported allegation of sexual assault made against the former London cab driver dating back to 1997.

At his trial, jurors heard Worboys picked up his victims in London's West End and gave them champagne laced with sedatives, claiming he had won the lottery or had won money at casinos.

He was convicted of one rape, five sexual assaults, one attempted assault and 12 drugging charges.

No arrests have been made over the latest allegation.