Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police were called to reports of a fight on a platform of the Northern Line at London Bridge

A man has been stabbed in a fight on a London Bridge station platform during the morning rush hour.

Police were called at 06:48 GMT to a disturbance on the southbound platform of the Northern Line at the central London station.

One man received stab injures which are not believed to be serious at this time, British Transport Police said.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in custody.

The Met Police said the incident was "not terror related".

Southbound and Northern line platforms were closed during the incident, causing some travel delays.

All platforms have since been reopened.