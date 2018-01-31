Image copyright Twitter Image caption Celine Dookhran was found dead in an empty house in Kingston, south-west London

A builder accused of rape and murder has denied acting out sex fantasies upon two women.

Mujahid Arshid, 33, was allegedly caught by an undercover officer offering up a teenage "girlfriend" for sex on the internet in 2013.

The Old Bailey heard Mr Arshid had explicit discussions with the officer.

Mr Arshid, 33, denies the rape and murder of his niece Celine Dookhran and the rape and attempted murder of a second woman.

Prosecutors allege the second woman was the "girlfriend" referred to in the online exchanges internet messages in 2013.

The court has already heard Mr Arshid gave the officer the chance to drug and rape the woman in the police sting but prosecutors did not press charges.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said Mr Arshid also talked on the chat log about sex fantasies such as using a condom "to protect the rapist from leaving a trace".

Image copyright UNKNOWN Image caption Mujahid Arshid denied he was the man in the chat logs

The builder suggested the officer could use a sex toy on the victim while Mr Arshid took photos, the court heard.

Mr Aylett said this mirrored the attack on Mr Arshid's second victim, where a vibrator was used.

He also claimed Mr Arshid used condoms when he raped both victims in an empty house in Kingston, south-west London, in July 2017.

Mr Arshid, who had been trying for a baby with his wife at the time, denied he was the man in the chat logs.

He also insisted using a condom was "no guarantee of anything".

Mr Arshid, of no fixed address, denies attacking the women and putting Ms Dookhran's body in a freezer.

He claims the second victim killed Ms Dookhran.

The trial continues.