Lee Rigby shrine removal: Protest at council meeting
Protesters have demonstrated at a council meeting over the removal of a memorial on the spot where Fusilier Lee Rigby was murdered.
Greenwich Council says far-right groups used the shrine "for their own causes" and the family supported its removal.
Death threats were made to a caretaker who took down "unsightly" flags.
A Met Police spokesman said the force was aware of a peaceful protest at the Town Hall in Woolwich, south-east London.
He said an undisclosed number of officers were stationed in the area to "keep an eye out".
An unofficial shrine had grown at the spot where Fusilier Rigby was murdered by extremists in May 2013.
But Greenwich Council said a plaque at St George's Garrison Church - opposite Woolwich Barracks, where he was stationed, and just 700m from where he was killed - is recognised by the family and the Army as the official local memorial.
Leader of the council, Denise Hyland, said Fusilier Rigby's family have told her "they absolutely do not want a memorial at the site of the murder".
She told BBC Radio London: "We are open to ways to publicly honour Lee Rigby, but putting a memorial at the site where he was cut down is not one of them."
The 25-year-old was off-duty when he was hit by a car outside the army barracks and then hacked to death.
A group called Wessex Resistance posted on its Facebook page that the council "refuse to put a plaque at the site of Lee Rigby's murder because they want to sweep it under the carpet".
The council said it is supported by multi-faith community representatives and would carry on removing items from the memorial every time new ones appeared.