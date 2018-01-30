Hatton Garden gang ordered to pay £27.5m
The four ringleaders behind the Hatton Garden raid must pay a total of £27.5m or serve another seven years in jail.
John "Kenny" Collins, 77, Daniel Jones, 63, Terry Perkins, 69, and Brian Reader, 78, were ordered to pay the money back during a confiscation ruling at Woolwich Crown Court.
The gang stole goods after drilling a hole in the wall of a vault at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit in Easter 2015.
The raid has been branded the "largest burglary in English legal history".