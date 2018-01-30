Hatton Garden gang ordered to pay £27.5m

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The vault at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit Ltd was breached over the 2015 Easter weekend

The four ringleaders behind the Hatton Garden raid must pay a total of £27.5m or serve another seven years in jail.

John "Kenny" Collins, 77, Daniel Jones, 63, Terry Perkins, 69, and Brian Reader, 78, were ordered to pay the money back during a confiscation ruling at Woolwich Crown Court.

The gang stole goods after drilling a hole in the wall of a vault at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit in Easter 2015.

The raid has been branded the "largest burglary in English legal history".