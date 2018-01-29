Image caption The three victims have been named as, from left, George Wilkinson, Harry Louis Rice and Josh McGuinness

A 28-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with three counts of death by dangerous driving.

Jaynesh Chudasama appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates Court, and is due at the Old Bailey on 26 February.

Mr Chudasama was arrested after a collision near a bus stop in Hayes, west London, on Friday evening.

Police have named the victims as Harry Rice, 17, and 16-year-olds George Wilkinson and Josh McGuinness.

Image copyright PA Image caption Friends and family pay tribute to the three boys by tying balloons near the scene

The boys were on their way to a 16th birthday party when the incident happened, close to the Esso garage near junction four of the M4.

The victims were with a group of friends walking towards the Goals five-a-side football club at about 20:40 GMT on Friday.

One tribute left at the scene read: "George Boy, I love you so much, love Kev, Vinnie."

Another said: "I thought I would never have to write this and I don't know what to write but I will always love and miss you millions."

Image copyright Tony Kitchin Image caption The black Audi car believed to have been involved in the incident

Tash Moriarty, Harefield Academy head teacher, said: "We are all shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of three students who attended the Harefield Academy.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with their families, friends and loved ones at this terrible time.