Man sought over triple death crash arrested

Image caption The three victims of the crash were George Wilkinson, Harry Louis Rice and Josh Mcgunniess

A 34-year-old man wanted in connection with a car crash that killed three teenagers has been arrested.

Scotland Yard said he handed himself in and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 28-year-old man was arrested after the crash near a bus stop in Hayes, west London, on Friday evening, on suspicion of the same offence.

Police have also named the victims as Harry Rice, 17, and 16-year-olds George Wilkinson and Josh Mcgunniess.

Josh had previously been named locally, and on his Facebook profile, as Josh Kennedy.

The boys were on their way to a 16th birthday party when a black Audi is believed to have mounted the pavement in Shepiston Lane.

The crash happened close to the Esso garage near junction four of the M4.

The victims were with a group of friends walking towards the Goals five-a-side football club at about 20:40 GMT on Friday when they were hit.

Image copyright Tony Kitchin Image caption A black Audi car is believed to have mounted the pavement before crashing into a lamp-post

Det Sgt Michael Rapp, from the Met's serious collision investigation unit, said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and CCTV inquiries and forensic analysis of the car involved are under way."

The first suspect was in the car when it crashed and was detained by members of the public before police arrived.

The 28-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Ch Supt Colin Wingrove, of Hillingdon Borough Police, said: "There is understandably a lot of shock and grief in the local community. These three young men had their whole lives ahead of them.

"I would like to reiterate the appeal from the families that their privacy is respected at this difficult time so they can grieve in peace."

Image copyright PA Image caption Friends and family pay tribute to the three boys by tying balloons near the scene

George Wilkinson's grandfather, Nigel Goodhand, went to the scene on Sunday.

He said: "I'm really cut up. It hurts. George's mother has lost the plot.

"I wasn't going to stop here, but I had to in the end.

"He will be sorely missed."