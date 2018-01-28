Image copyright Google Image caption Two officers were on routine patrol near Lewisham Park when one of them was threatened

A 14-year-old girl is among three teenagers arrested for threatening a police officer with a firearm.

One boy pointed a firearm directly at the head of an officer on patrol in Lewisham, south London, before making off, the Metropolitan Police said.

The teenager was allegedly found later in Lewisham Park having changed his clothes.

The girl and another boy aged 17 were also arrested. All three are being held on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

They are in custody at a south London police station.

The officer was on routine patrol with a colleague when was targeted at 20:13 GMT on Saturday, said police.

Neither officer was injured. A weapon was recovered by police and is being examined by specialist officers.