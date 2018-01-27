Image copyright Harry Uzoka Image caption Harry Uzoka died at the scene in west London on 11 January

A third man has been charged with the murder of a London model who was killed by a stab wound to the heart.

Harry Uzoka, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene in Shepherd's Bush, west London, at about 17:00 GMT on 11 January.

Merse Dikanda, 23, of no fixed abode was charged on Friday with Mr Uzoka's murder and possession of a bladed/pointed article.

He will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later.

George Koh, 24, of York Way, Camden, and Jonathan Okigbo, 23 of Trevithick House, Kentish Town, were previously charged with the murder.

Both were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey at a later date.