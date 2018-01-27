Image copyright Google Image caption The teenagers were killed on Shepiston Lane, Hayes, near a petrol station

Three teenagers were killed when they were hit by a car while waiting near a bus stop in west London on Friday.

The three, who were all aged about 16, died at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed, the Metropolitan Police said.

The crash happened just after 20:30 GMT on Shepiston Lane, Hayes, close to a petrol station.

A 28-year-old man, who was in an Audi involved in the crash, was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

Other teenagers who were standing with the boys were uninjured.

Police have said the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Jane Shaw, from the Met's serious collision investigation unit, said: "There are horrific circumstances that have resulted in three young people losing their lives."

She appealed for anyone who saw what happened to contact the police.