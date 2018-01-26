Image copyright Jonathan Margolis Image caption The water was said to be two feet deep and rising

Flooding from a burst water main in a busy area of west London has reportedly left people trapped in cars and restaurants.

Financial Times journalist Jonathan Margolis described "numerous police and fire vehicles attempting to cope with a chaotic situation".

The Met Police has advised motorists to avoid the King Street area in Hammersmith.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) sent eight vehicles there just before 20:15 GMT.

An LFB spokeswoman said they were dealing with an "ongoing situation".

Mr Margolis said: "The water is about two feet deep and rising."

'We have wine'

Thames Water said areas across central and west London may have no water or low pressure.

A statement from the water company said: "We are on our way to a burst water main in King Street W6 which may be causing this and should have this fixed by 01:00 GMT."

Image copyright Jonathan Margolis Image caption People were left stranded on the steps of a church

People took to Twitter with reports of drivers stranded in vehicles and having to make their way home through the deluge.

Ana Mangahas tweeted: "Well this made for an interesting walk home #hammersmith #flood #burstpipe #gross".

And Richard Higbid posted: "@thameswater we're here in W6. Everything OK. We have wine. Just thought we'd let you know #flood #hammersmith"

AsLovely, a "comedy and life" vlogger, wrote: "#Hammersmith #Croydon #Hammersmithflood #London #Flood , stay up high , go on roofs if you can people are coming to rescue you"