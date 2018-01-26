Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Charlotte Brown, known as Charli, was a business development consultant from London

A man has denied killing his date in a speedboat accident on the River Thames.

Jack Shepherd, 30, of Paddington in west London, is charged with manslaughter after he and Charlotte Brown, 24, ended up in the river just before midnight on 8 December 2015.

Police were called to reports of someone in distress near Wandsworth Bridge at about 23:45 BST. Ms Brown, from London, died later in hospital.

Mr Shepherd is due to face a three-week trial at the Old Bailey on 2 July.