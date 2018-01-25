Man charged with 2007 double murder in Clapham
- 25 January 2018
A man has been charged with a double murder which happened 10 years ago, Scotland Yard has said.
Colombian national Carlos Ayala-Cormona, 28, and Ruben Furente, 30, from Spain, died in June 2007.
Both were found with stab wounds at a block of flats in Muller Road in Clapham, south west London.
Gonzalo Andres Gomez Remolina, 35, has been charged with their murders and is due to appear before Westminster magistrates on Friday.