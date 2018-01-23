Image copyright Met Police Image caption John Worboys gave his victims drug-laced champagne before he attacked them

Rapist John Worboys has been moved to a London jail ahead of his release.

The former London black-cab driver, 60, was transferred from high-security prison HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire to HMP Belmarsh in south-east London at the weekend.

The move comes after a furore over the Parole Board's decision to free Worboys after a decade behind bars.

Lawyers representing Worboys' victims said their clients were "extremely distressed" to hear of the move.

It is understood the offender's release is not imminent, while the transfer does not mean Worboys will necessarily be freed in the capital.

Richard Scorer, a specialist abuse lawyer from Slater and Gordon which represented 11 of Worboys' victims, said: "This is extremely distressing for our clients as yet again they have not been informed about developments in the Worboys case.

"It's an absolute disgrace that they are perpetually ignored by the authorities and are not consulted about his release.

"It is an insult that they have had to find out from the media of every new development in this case and it is crucial that they are kept updated."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Worboys was transferred from HMP Wakefield to HMP Belmarsh in south-east London

Worboys was jailed indefinitely in 2009, with a minimum term of eight years, for drugging and sexually assaulting women passengers.

He was convicted of 19 offences against 12 victims, but has been linked to more than 100 complaints in total.

After the Parole Board's decision was revealed, there were calls for him to be located away from Greater London to reassure terrified victims.

A group of MPs called for an "exclusion zone" to be imposed to ban the former taxi driver from the capital.

When he is released, Worboys is expected to spend several months in a probation hostel.

A potential legal challenge by the Government over Worboys's release was ruled out last week, but lawyers for two women have said they intend to pursue the case in the courts.

Worboys was convicted of one count of rape, five sexual assaults, one attempted sexual assault, and 12 of administering a substance with intent.

The Ministry of Justice said it does not comment on the location of prisoners.