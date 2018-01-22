Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Mujahid Arshid (right) and Vincent Tappu were watching a video of a police interview with the woman who survived the alleged attack

A woman who says she was sexually abused by an alleged murderer was discouraged from going to the police by a relative because of what people might think of her, a court has heard.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told a court how Mujahid Arshid, 33, abused her weekly when she was a teenager.

The builder is also accused of raping and murdering his niece, 20-year-old Celine Dookhran.

He denies all charges.

Mr Arshid, who had been "sexually fixated" with both women, allegedly kidnapped, raped and attacked them with a knife in July 2017.

He is said to have been assisted in the kidnap by co-defendant Vincent Tappu.

Police found Ms Dookhran "stuffed" inside a large freezer in an empty house in Kingston, south London, the court heard.

Image copyright @Twitter Image caption Celine Dookhran was found dead in an empty house in Kingston Upon Thames

On day four of the trial, jurors at the Old Bailey were shown a police interview recorded in August 2017 with the second woman who survived the violent ordeal.

Abuse was 'normal'

In it, she tells detectives that Mr Arshid sexually abused her for about a year when she was in her early teens.

The defendant told her the abuse was "normal" but she always knew it "wasn't right", she said.

When she opened up about it in her late teens, Mr Arshid dismissed her claims as lies, and called her a "whore and a slut", jurors heard.

The woman said one relative warned against going to the police because people from the "the community" would find out and "would look at you in a bad way".

Mr Arshid and Mr Tappu both deny the kidnap of Ms Dookhran and the second woman, conspiracy to falsely imprison them both, and possessing a firearm with intent, namely a Taser.

Mr Tappu, 28, from Acton, is accused of assisting in the initial kidnap, but is not said to have travelled to Kingston.

Mr Arshid, of no fixed address, is further charged with sexual assault and assault by penetration against the second woman.

The trial continues.