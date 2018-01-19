Image caption Ahmed Hassan faces charges of attempted murder and causing an explosion likely to endanger life

A teenager has denied responsibility for the Parsons Green terror attack which injured 30 people.

Ahmed Hassan allegedly built and placed a homemade bomb which partially exploded on a train at Parsons Green Tube station on 15 September last year.

Mr Hassan, of Cavendish Road, Sunbury, Surrey, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and causing an explosion.

The 18-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear for a two-week trial at the Old Bailey on 5 March.