London lit up by Lumiere festival

  • 18 January 2018
'The Wave', by Vertigo on London's South Bank Image copyright PA
Image caption 'The Wave' by Vertigo on London's South Bank

Landmarks across central London have been lit up as part of the four-night Lumiere festival of light.

British and international artists are displaying more than 50 artworks on some of the capital's most iconic buildings.

Installations will feature in areas in London including King's Cross, Leicester Square and the South Bank.

A woman walks through 'Entre Les Rangs', by Rami Bebawi and KANVA at Lewis Cubitt Park, King's Cross Image copyright PA
Image caption A woman walks through 'Entre Les Rangs', by Rami Bebawi and KANVA at Lewis Cubitt Park, King's Cross
'The Reflektor' by Studio Roso on display in Carlton Street Image copyright PA
Image caption 'The Reflektor' by Studio Roso on display in Carlton Street, near Piccadilly Circus
A person looks at Supercube by Stephane Masson on display in St James's Market Image copyright PA
Image caption A person looks at 'Supercube' by Stephane Masson on display in St James's Market
Lights displayed outside Leicester Square Image copyright PA
Image caption Lights displayed outside Leicester Square
People take photos of artwork at King's Cross Image copyright PA
Image caption People take photos of 'Waterlicht' by Daan Roosegaarde at Granary Square, King's Cross, north London
Woman looks at lit-up frog as part of Lumiere Festival Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A sculpture of a frog is lit up outside the W Hotel in Leicester Square
Westminster Abbey Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption 'The Light of the Spirit Chapter 2' by Patrice Warrener at Westminster Abbey

The festival will run until Sunday from 17:30 until 10:30 GMT.

