Prince William sports shaved head on royal visit
The Duke of Cambridge sported a newly trimmed hairstyle as he visited a children's hospital.
Prince William revealed the close-shaven style at the launch of the Step into Health programme at the Evelina London Children's Hospital in Lambeth.
He opted for the military-style cut before meeting armed forces veterans working in the NHS.
Members of the Royal Family have been known to tease the 35-year-old about his receding hairline.
In 2014, the Duchess of Cambridge suggested a tuft of alpaca wool might be the perfect solution for her husband's growing bald patch.
As they visited the Sydney Royal Easter Show, she was shown the wool, which was a similar shade of brown to the duke's hair.
The duchess pointed to her husband's head and said: "You need it more than me."
Prince Harry has also been known to poke fun at his balding brother. While chatting to a World War Two veteran in Barbados in 2010, he said Prince William "was already bald aged 12".
Step into Health is a programme that helps former members of the armed forces and their spouses or partners to take up careers in the NHS.