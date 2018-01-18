Image copyright EPA/WILL OLIVER Image caption The Duke of Cambridge showed off the military-style haircut while meeting armed forces veterans working in the NHS

The Duke of Cambridge sported a newly trimmed hairstyle as he visited a children's hospital.

Prince William revealed the close-shaven style at the launch of the Step into Health programme at the Evelina London Children's Hospital in Lambeth.

He opted for the military-style cut before meeting armed forces veterans working in the NHS.

Members of the Royal Family have been known to tease the 35-year-old about his receding hairline.

In 2014, the Duchess of Cambridge suggested a tuft of alpaca wool might be the perfect solution for her husband's growing bald patch.

As they visited the Sydney Royal Easter Show, she was shown the wool, which was a similar shade of brown to the duke's hair.

The duchess pointed to her husband's head and said: "You need it more than me."

Prince Harry has also been known to poke fun at his balding brother. While chatting to a World War Two veteran in Barbados in 2010, he said Prince William "was already bald aged 12".

Step into Health is a programme that helps former members of the armed forces and their spouses or partners to take up careers in the NHS.

Prince William met patients at a central London children's hospital

The 35-year-old royal has often been on the receiving of jibes from family members about his receding hairline