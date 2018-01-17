Image copyright Google Image caption Citiscape is on the corner of Frith Road and Drummond Road

Residents of a privately-owned London tower block with the same cladding as Grenfell Tower may be forced to pay up to £2m for replacement panels.

Citiscape in Croydon was one of 228 buildings across the country to fail fire safety tests set up in the wake of the disaster which claimed 71 lives.

With 95 flats affected, each household share could be between £13,300 and £31,300, to be paid in instalments.

First Port Property Services said safety was its "first priority".

Alexandra Blanc, 37, who bought her flat in 2014, said she received a letter asking her to pay more than she earns in a year over a six-week period.

"This situation has become out of control," she said.

"I'm very worried about the prospect of losing my flat. I have contacted estate agents to try and sell it but they told me this flat will never sell under those circumstances.

"My equity has also become negative since this debacle."

Richard, the relative of a 95-year-old resident, said it was "unreasonable to make such a demand from a pensioner receiving only the state pension, being barely sufficient to cover the winter bills and his daily upkeep".

First Port told leaseholders the cost of replacing unsafe cladding was likely to be covered through increased service charges to be borne collectively by leaseholders.

"We know that this work and the costs are unwelcome. However, as your property manager, our first priority has to be your safety," the firm said in a letter.

The case is to be taken to a first-tier property tribunal which will determine who should foot the bill on 6 February.

In 2017, communities secretary Sajid Javid urged private property companies to "do the right thing and not attempt to pass on costs to leaseholders".