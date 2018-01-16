Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The attack happened at Sutcliffe Park in Eltham

A teenager who raped a woman at knifepoint has had his sentence increased.

The 16-year-old boy was originally detained for six years after raping the woman, 46, in London.

But the Court of Appeal has ruled an extended licence be added to his term, after the attack in Sutcliffe Park, Eltham, last April.

Attorney General Jeremy Wright QC, who referred the case to the court, said he was "pleased" with the decision.

"This attack left the victim fearing for her life," he said.

"The original sentence failed to take proper account of the seriousness of the offence and the danger this young man poses to the public.

"I am pleased the court has now seen fit to increase his sentence, and I hope it can bring some comfort to the victim and her family."

'Walk normal'

The boy, from south-east London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, approached the woman and told her to "walk normal", threatening to stab her in the face if she tried to run away, the court heard.

After leading her to some bushes, the boy, who was 15 at the time, raped her.

He was originally sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court after being convicted of rape, robbery and possessing and making threats with an offensive weapon.

Under his initial term, he would have been released after three years, serving the other half of his term on licence.

However, the new ruling means he will serve a minimum of four years in detention, after which he can apply to the parole board for release.

But the appeal court's conditions state he could serve up to six years in detention, if parole is refused.