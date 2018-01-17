Image copyright Getty Images Image caption London will play host to the second Lumiere light festival on January 18 to 21

A festival of light featuring more than 50 artists is set to return to London on Thursday.

Lumiere London 2018 will "transform the city and offer new perspectives on the capital's iconic streets and landmarks", the mayor of London said.

This year's festival will include light installations at Regent Street, King's Cross, Leicester Square and Westminster Abbey.

The event will run for four days, ending on 21 January.

Image copyright LUMIERE Image caption More than 50 artists are set to return to London on Thursday

Image copyright Lumiere Image caption Westminster Abbey will be lit up in a technicoloured design

Image copyright LUMIERE Image caption This piece of art above Oxford Circus transforms from black and white to vivid, colour-saturated visual experiences reminiscent of op-art and 1970s psychedelia

Image copyright LUMIERE Image caption The festival will run across London for four days

Image copyright PA Image caption The Umbrella​ ​Project​ by Bristol-based Cirque Bijou will pop up during the festival