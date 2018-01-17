Lumiere London: Festival of light returns to London
- 17 January 2018
A festival of light featuring more than 50 artists is set to return to London on Thursday.
Lumiere London 2018 will "transform the city and offer new perspectives on the capital's iconic streets and landmarks", the mayor of London said.
This year's festival will include light installations at Regent Street, King's Cross, Leicester Square and Westminster Abbey.
The event will run for four days, ending on 21 January.