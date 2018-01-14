Image copyright Harry Uzoka Image caption Harry Uzoka died at the scene in west London on Thursday

A model who was attacked in a London street was killed by a stab wound to the heart, a post-mortem has revealed.

Harry Uzoka, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene in Shepherd's Bush, west London, at about 17:00 GMT on Thursday.

The Met Police said two men arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder have since been released.

A 27-year-old is still under investigation while another man, 28, was released with no further action to be taken.

Fashion brands, fans and friends have paid tribute to Mr Uzoka.

Image copyright Harry Uzoka Image caption The model, 25, was described as having a "contagious personality"

The young model had worked for brands such as Zara, G-Star RAW and Everlane.

His ex-girlfriend and fellow model Leomie Anderson said she is "heartbroken" by the death of one of her "oldest and dearest" friends.

A post-mortem examination held at Uxbridge Mortuary on 12 January gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart, police revealed on Sunday.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police believe several people were involved. The victim has not been formally identified but next of kin have been informed.

It is the fifth murder investigation under way in London this year, four of which have been fatal stabbings.