Image copyright Instagram/Harry Uzoka Image caption GQ magazine says model Harry Uzoka died in west London after being stabbed

A young male model has died after being found stabbed in a London street.

Two men were arrested after the 25-year-old was discovered fatally wounded in Old Oak Road, East Acton, at about 16:00 GMT on Thursday.

GQ magazine has named him as Harry Uzoka, a model who had recently done a photo shoot for them.

Friends and fans, including fellow models and a singer, have paid tribute to Mr Uzoka, describing him as an "inspiration to young black men".

Two men aged 27 and 28 were arrested near to the scene on suspicion of murder and are in custody.

'Tragic murder'

Det Insp Beverley Kofi, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "This is another tragic murder with a young male victim who has met a violent death."

Police think the incident started at Ollgar House, in Ollgar Close, and that Mr Uzoka was assaulted and stabbed before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road.

Det Insp Kofi added: "We believe there were a number of people involved, but we are still working to establish the circumstances and a possible motive."

It is the fifth murder investigation under way in London this year, four of which have been fatal stabbings.

'So cool'

Fellow model Jourdan Dunn called Mr Uzoka a "young king" in her tribute on Twitter.

Singer MNEK tweeted: "I met him various times and thought he was always so cool. My heart goes out to his family. RIP."

A GQ reporter said: "The staff of GQ are appalled and saddened by his death and would like his family to know that our thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones."

Skip Twitter post by @MNEK just read about the murder of Harry Uzoka. SHOCKED. i met him various times and thought he was always so cool. my heart goes out to his family. RIP. 💜 — MNEK (@MNEK) January 12, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @Love_Miima Rest easy Harry Uzoka, I have no other words to say. He was truly a house hold name. Condolences to his family and friends. He will not be forgotten ✨😢🙏🏾❤️ — MIIMA CHÉRIE 🍒 (@Love_Miima) January 13, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @BlackJesusWept RIP Harry Uzoka. I saw him in Victoria a few years ago and he was even more beautiful IRL and so damn tall. I was obsessed with him and Chuck Achuke awhile back. Another young black man lost his life to a senseless tragedy. Heartbreaking 🌹 — ryan atwood's choker (@BlackJesusWept) January 13, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @lewisbloyce_ Harry Uzoka was literally a young icon for black boys in the UK and London. RIP - absolutely shocking news — Lew Bloyce (@lewisbloyce_) January 12, 2018 Report

Fan Lew Bloyce, 22, has followed the young model's blossoming career.

The Selfridges employee from south-east London said: "I've known of him for many years via social media.

"I've always looked at him as an inspiration to young black men and something of an icon."

Image copyright Instagram/Harry Uzoka Image caption Mr Uzoka was described as having a "contagious personality"

A spokesman for Premier Model Management said its thoughts were with the Uzoka family.

The agency features a portfolio of photographs of Mr Uzoka.

Online clothing retailer Everlane added: "We're deeply saddened to hear about Harry Uzoka's passing. He was a wonderful model, but even more so a good person and a pleasure to work with.

"There's so much more behind the person you've seen in our campaigns.

"Thank you, Harry, for being such a great person. Rest in peace."

Fashion brand G-Star RAW said: "Harry has worked closely with us as a model. Harry had a contagious personality - he would light up the room and make everyone on set smile.

"We will miss him."