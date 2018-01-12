Image caption Ouissem Medouni and Sabrina Kouider deny murder

A couple who deny murdering a French nanny have admitted they tried to dispose of her body by burning it.

The charred remains of Sophie Lionnet, 21, were discovered in the garden at a house in Southfields on 20 September.

Police were initially unable to identify the body but later confirmed it was Ms Lionnet, originally from Troyes in north-east France.

Sabrina Kouider, 34, and her partner Ouissem Medouni, 40, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

At the Old Bailey, the pair, of Wimbledon Park Road, Wandsworth, south London, admitted the charge of perverting the course of justice by attempting to "dispose of the body of Sophie Lionnet by burning".

Both face a five-week murder trial starting on 19 March.