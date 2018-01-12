Image copyright Met Police Image caption John Worboys, 60, is thought to have carried out more than 100 rapes and sexual assaults on women in the capital

Almost 100 unprosecuted cases against sex attacker John Worboys will not be reviewed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), it has emerged.

Lawyers representing Worboys' victims asked the CPS to review the 93 cases that the 60-year-old rapist was not prosecuted over.

One of his victims said it would be a "total scandal" if the additional cases were not reviewed.

The CPS said it had no plans to review its decision-making.

Worboys, who was jailed in 2009, gave his victims drug-laced champagne before attacking them in the back of his cab.

Slater and Gordon, a law firm that represented 11 of Worboys' victims, sent a letter to the CPS asking it to "undertake a thorough review of all available evidence" against him to see if he could be convicted of more crimes.

In a statement the CPS said its decision-making was on the basis of all available evidence and there are no plans to review it.

"We would consider further charging advice in the event of matters being referred to us by police", a spokesman said.

"If cases did not pass the evidential test there would have to be new evidence available that altered that assessment before they could be prosecuted.

"No cases can be prosecuted unless they pass the test in the Code for Crown Prosecutors."

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The black cab used by Worboys in his attacks

Last week the Parole Board decided Worboys would be released with "stringent" licence conditions after he completed his minimum term of eight years in jail.

One victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said unless the cases were reopened, "we can have no faith in the justice system".

"These cases were not dropped at the time for lack of evidence, but rather because the CPS thought he would never be released from prison - and yet he's due to be released in just a couple of weeks," they said.

"The evidence is there. It would be a total scandal if it is now not properly looked at."