Image caption Vijay Patel, pictured with his wife Vibha, was attacked after an argument over cigarette papers

Two teenage boys have been arrested in relation to the murder of a shop worker in Mill Hill, north London.

Vijay Patel, 49, was attacked on Saturday night at the Rota Express convenience store after refusing to serve three under-aged boys.

Police arrested a 16 and 15-year-old on suspicion of violent disorder on Wednesday. Both remain in custody.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder on Tuesday.

The arrests were made after police circulated CCTV images as part of their investigation.

Mr Patel, a father-of-two from Colindale, was attacked shortly before midnight on Saturday after refusing to sell cigarette papers to three teenage boys, police said.

He was taken to hospital but died in hospital on Monday.

The 16-year-old, who is from Brent in north-west London but cannot be identified, will appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.