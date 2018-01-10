Image caption Vijay Patel, pictured with his wife Vibha, was attacked after an argument over cigarette papers

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of the murder of a shop worker.

Vijay Patel, 49, was attacked at the Rota Express convenience store in Mill Hill, north London, shortly before midnight on Saturday.

The father-of-two was assaulted after an argument over cigarette papers. He died in hospital on Monday.

The boy, who is from Brent in north-west London but cannot be identified, was charged on Tuesday. He will appear at the Old Bailey on 12 January.

He spoke only to confirm his identity and address at Willesden Magistrates' Court.