Image caption Around 200 people were evacuated from homes in central London overnight

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes following a gas leak in central London.

Around 200 people were evacuated from their homes in Pimlico after what police said was a 'huge' gas leak.

Emergency services attended the scene in Horseferry Road and Regency Street in Pimlico, Westminster, on Tuesday, and continued to work overnight.

A 50m cordon and road closures were put in place and nearby businesses were evacuated, London Fire Brigade said.

Westminster City Council set up shelter for those displaced at a nearby sports centre with members of the British Red Cross on hand to help.

The local authority said it was continuing to work with the emergency services to find out the cause of the leak, and that some residents had been let back into their homes to pick up urgently needed property and medicines.

Image caption Road closures remain in place in the area surrounding Regency Place junction with Horseferry Road

"A rest centre at the Queen Mother Sports Centre remains open with members of the British Red Cross to offer help to residents affected by the incident", a spokesman added.

Road closures remain in place in the area surrounding Regency Place junction with Horseferry Road while works are taking place.

Members of the public and motorists are being advised to avoid the area at this time.