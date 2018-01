Image caption Police said three teenagers were refused cigarettes on 6 January

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a shop worker who died after being attacked in Mill Hill.

Vijay Patel, was assaulted outside a shop on The Broadway, Mill Hill at about 23:45 GMT on Saturday. He died in hospital on Monday.

The 49-year-old was attacked after three teenagers were refused items including cigarette papers.

The boy, who is from Brent but cannot be identified, will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.