Image copyright Family handout Image caption Pamela Batten suffered a fractured skull in the attack by her husband's former carer

The employer of a carer who attacked a 90-year-old widow was told about her previous convictions, it is claimed.

Abosede Adeyinka hit Pamela Batten on the head with a hammer and stabbed her at her home in Hillingdon, west London.

The government's criminal records service said it had told Avant Healthcare Services about Adeyinka's previous assault conviction.

Avant said an "administrative error" may be why her violent background was missed when it hired her.

Adeyinka, 52, had built a relationship with the victim after she cared for Mrs Batten's husband.

Police said the motive for the "vile and disgusting" attack in April 2017 was theft. Adeyinka was jailed for 21 years in November.

Image copyright Met Police

After it emerged that Avant claimed it did not know about Adeyinka's assault conviction, Mrs Batten's son Sammy said there should be a change to the way criminal records are checked.

But the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) claimed on Tuesday that Avant was told about the conviction.

A DBS spokesman said Adeyinka's certificate was issued to Avant Healthcare in February 2014. It listed previous convictions including ABH and burglary.

Serious offences like ABH would "always be disclosed" on a certificate, the spokesman added.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Pamela Batten, pictured before the attack, was "disappointed" Avant has not apologised

A company statement said Avant employed Adeyinka because the convictions it knew about were from more than 20 years ago and she had "satisfactory references".

It added: "Whilst other convictions were noted on Adeyinka's personnel file the conviction for ABH was not.

"This failure to note that conviction can only have been an administrative error, for which the company apologises."

'Really angry'

Avant said it was reviewing its recruitment process in relation to people with previous convictions and "will take disciplinary action where it finds that procedures were not followed".

Sammy Batten, who plans to take legal action, said Avant should be shut down "immediately".

"Avant has said right from the start that they did not know of any of her convictions," he said.

"Now, it seems they knew everything, and I'm really angry."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mrs Batten has recovered well from most of her injuries

Mrs Batten said Avant had not been in touch since the attack.

"I'm disappointed. I would have liked an apology," she added.

Sally Graham, Avant's managing director, said she would like to meet Mrs Batten in person to "offer our sympathy and apologies".

Mrs Batten has recovered from most of her injuries, but her son said she was now very nervous and had lost the "happy-go-lucky" side of her personality.