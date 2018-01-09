Image copyright @999London Image caption The man was found with stab wounds on Shakespeare Walk, in Hackney, east London

A murder investigation has been launched in Hackney, east London, after a man died from stab wounds.

The victim, believed to be 34, was found on Shakespeare Walk, Stoke Newington, on Monday evening at 17:48 GMT.

He died hours later at an east London hospital and the Metropolitan Police say no arrests have been made.

It is the fourth murder investigation under way in London this year - three of which have been fatal stabbings.

Det Insp Paul Considine said: "Our initial enquiries have established that the victim was attacked by a group outside Burns House in Shakespeare Walk.

"Work continues to establish what the motive was behind this assault."