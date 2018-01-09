London

Hackney murder probe: Man stabbed to death in Stoke Newington

  • 9 January 2018
Police care and cordon on Shakespeare Walk, in Hackney, east London Image copyright @999London
Image caption The man was found with stab wounds on Shakespeare Walk, in Hackney, east London

A murder investigation has been launched in Hackney, east London, after a man died from stab wounds.

The victim, believed to be 34, was found on Shakespeare Walk, Stoke Newington, on Monday evening at 17:48 GMT.

He died hours later at an east London hospital and the Metropolitan Police say no arrests have been made.

It is the fourth murder investigation under way in London this year - three of which have been fatal stabbings.

Det Insp Paul Considine said: "Our initial enquiries have established that the victim was attacked by a group outside Burns House in Shakespeare Walk.

"Work continues to establish what the motive was behind this assault."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites