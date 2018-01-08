Image copyright SARAH COBBOLD/Reuters Image caption Emergency crews and other moped drivers went to the help of victims on 13 July

A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to carrying out acid attacks on six moped riders to steal their machines.

The attacker has been named as Derryck John after earlier reporting restrictions had been lifted.

The teenager, from Croydon, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court and admitted targeting the riders in the north and east of the city, on 13 July last year.

He sprayed the riders in the face with a noxious liquid and stole two mopeds before trying to take another four.

Police said one attack had left a rider with "life-changing injuries".

John, who had been due to stand trial after earlier denying six counts of throwing a corrosive liquid with intent to "disable, burn, maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm", two counts of robbery and four counts of attempted robbery.

Judge Noel Lucas QC told Wood Green Crown Court there was an "overwhelming, huge public interest" in identifying the teenager despite his age after he pleaded guilty to 12 counts.

He was arrested at about 03:00 on 14 July, the court heard.