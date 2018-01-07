Woman hit by London bus on Oxford Street

Image caption The bus involved in the crash remains inside a cordon

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a bus in central London.

The pedestrian, in her mid-20s, suffered head injuries after she was struck by the double-decker bus on the corner of Oxford Street and Vere Street at 10:50 GMT.

A London Ambulance spokesman said she was taken to a major trauma centre "as a priority".

Police cordons are in place while investigations are under way.

Image caption The crash happened on the corner of Oxford and Vere Street

The Metropolitan Police said the woman's condition was not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.