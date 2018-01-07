Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The fight happened on The Broadway, in Mill Hill

A shop worker is in a critical condition after a fight in north-west London involving four people.

Emergency services were called to reports of an injured man on The Broadway, Mill Hill, at about 23:45 GMT on Saturday.

Police said the man, believed to be in his 40s, had become involved in an altercation with three male suspects before being assaulted.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made so far.