Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The fight broke out at A&S Off Licence on Glynne Road, Wood Green

A shopkeeper "heroically" tried to break up a fight between five men said to be wielding guns, a meat cleaver and samurai sword, a court heard.

The fight broke out at his shop, A&S Off Licence on Glynne Road in Wood Green, north London, on 11 July.

The shopkeeper put himself at "considerable risk" trying to "separate the parties", the Old Bailey heard.

Ali Osman, 27, Abdinasir Abdurahim, 26, and Jordan Francois, 21, are standing trial over the incident.

Two other men are yet to be identified.

Prosecutor Martyn Bowyer said the floor of the off licence became like an "ice-skating rink" as it was covered in liquid and blood.

"Throughout this terrifying situation, the shopkeeper heroically tries to separate the parties," he told the court.

'Walks off nonchalantly'

Footage from cameras in the shop captured a terrified member of the public running out of the store as, the jury was told, Mr Francois and his associates, one armed with a meat cleaver, retreated from Mr Abdurahim who was said to be carrying a gun.

A man alleged to be Mr Osman then arrived, first carrying what prosecutors said was a firearm before returning with a sword.

The prosecutor said Mr Francois took hold of the sword after Mr Osman ran off, before slashing at Mr Abdulrahim, who was cut so badly that his cheekbone was visible on CCTV footage of him fleeing the store.

Mr Bowyer said: "Finally, the shopkeeper was able to get between the two men. Jordan Francois, holding the samurai sword, nonchalantly walks off down the high street, almost as if nothing has happened."

Mr Abdurahim, from Tottenham, has admitted violent disorder over the incident, but denies possession of a firearm or imitation firearm.

Mr Francois, from Edmonton, denies violent disorder, possession of a concealed offensive weapon and wounding Mr Abdurahim with intent.

Mr Osman, from West Ham, denies possessing a samurai sword and a firearm or imitation firearm.