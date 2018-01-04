Image copyright Ellena Cruse/Newham Recorder Image caption The body of a 44-year-old woman was found on Norfolk Road, Seven Kings, on January 3

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was stabbed to death in Redbridge, east London.

The 44-year-old victim was found on Norfolk Road at 19:09 GMT suffering from "serious stab injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the early hours of Thursday morning a 45-year-old man was arrested at an address in Newham on suspicion of murder.

Detectives said he is being held at an east London police station.