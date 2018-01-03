Image copyright Iuliana Tudos/Facebook Image caption Iuliana Tudos went missing on Christmas Eve

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a pub worker whose body was found in a park after she went missing on Christmas Eve.

Kasim Lewis, 31, is accused of killing Iuliana Tudos, known by friends as Julie, between 24 and 27 December 2017.

Ms Tudos, 22, was found dead in a disused building in Finsbury Park, north London, on 27 December.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.

Mr Lewis, of Friern Barnet, north London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address and nationality.

Ms Tudos, who was of Russian and Greek origin, was last seen at about 20:00 GMT as she headed for a bus home from Camden on Christmas Eve.

Image caption Cards left at an entrance to the park said Ms Tudos was a "happy and bubbly girl"

Police said CCTV footage showed her at the edge of the park shortly after 20:20.

She was due to meet friends in Enfield, north London, later that evening before spending Christmas Day there, but never arrived.

She had been working at World's End pub in Camden for eight months before she disappeared.

Mr Lewis was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.