A Met Police officer was stabbed in the leg and needed treatment at a major trauma unit in a south London hospital.

The officer had been responding to reports of a robbery in Sutton when he was attacked while making an arrest.

One man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and robbery. The hurt officer's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Ch Supt Robyn Williams said the stabbing was "rare" but highlighted the risks police officers face "daily".