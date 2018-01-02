Image copyright Met Police Image caption Theodore Johnson beat Angela Best with a claw hammer and throttled her with a dressing gown cord

A man who already had convictions for killing his wife and a former partner has pleaded guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend.

At the Old Bailey, Theodore Johnson, 64, admitted beating Angela Best with a claw hammer and throttling her with a dressing gown cord.

Johnson has two previous manslaughter convictions: one for pushing his wife over a balcony in 1981 and one in 1993 for strangling a partner.

He will be sentenced on Friday.

The garage worker threw himself in front of an express train after attacking Ms Best, 51, at his Islington home on 15 December 2016, but survived.

Police only discovered the body of Ms Best when they called at Johnson's north London flat to find his next of kin after the incident at Cheshunt railway station.

Pushed over balcony

The defendant, who now uses a wheelchair, pleaded guilty to murdering the mother of four and grandmother, on the first day of his trial.

Johnson's long-term relationship with Ms Best ended in 2016 when she met someone else.

A post-mortem examination established her cause of death to be neck compression by strangulation with a ligature and blunt force trauma to the head.

In 1981 Johnson was found guilty of the manslaughter of his wife after pushing her over the balcony of their ninth-floor flat in Wolverhampton during a row.

In 1993 he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, on grounds of diminished responsibility, after strangling a former partner with a cord after she began an affair.