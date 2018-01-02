Image copyright Joseph Payne Image caption A 17-year old boy was murdered in Norwood Road, Tulse Hill

Police have made a further arrest after four young men were killed in stabbings in London amid New Year celebrations.

Three men were stabbed on New Year's Eve and a fourth in the early hours of New Year's Day in unrelated incidents.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in the Hackney area on Monday on suspicion of murdering a 20-year-old man in Bartholomew Court, Old Street, on New Year's Day.

He was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.

Another young man stabbed in the same incident remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The latest arrest follows the arrests of five men over the unrelated death of an 18-year-old in Larmans Road, Enfield, on New Year's Eve.

Image copyright Joseph Payne Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses to the stabbings

In the other attacks, a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Memorial Avenue, West Ham, and a 17-year-old boy was killed in Norwood Road, Tulse Hill, on New Year's Eve.

The fatalities in the final hours of 2017 took the number of people stabbed to death in the capital last year to 80, the Met said.

Met Police Deputy Commissioner Craig Mackey said the reasons for the rise in knife crime in London were complex and that the Met's priority was tackling street violence and knife crime.

"Millions of Londoners celebrated a safe and peaceful New Year, but for four families this was the most dreadful New Year anyone can imagine and our thoughts are with them at the moment," he said.