Image caption Police say the four incidents were unrelated

Four young men were killed in stabbing incidents in London amid New Year celebrations, the Met Police has said.

Three were stabbed on New Year's Eve and a fourth in the early hours of New Year's Day in unrelated incidents.

Another young man stabbed on New Year's Day is in a critical condition in hospital.

Five men have been arrested over one of the deaths, in Larmans Road, Enfield, in which an 18-year old died. No other arrests have been made.

'Tragic consequences'

In other attacks, a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Memorial Avenue, West Ham, and a 17-year-old boy was killed in Norwood Road, Tulse Hill, on New Year's Eve.

Early on New Year's Day, a 20-year-old man was fatally wounded in Bartholomew Court, Old Street. A second man in his 20s suffered critical stab injuries in the same incident.

Commander Neil Jerome said: "I am grateful to Londoners and visitors to the capital who co-operated with police to enable the vast majority of people to enjoy New Year's Eve.

"However, there were small groups who chose to engage in disorder and violence, and whose actions have had utterly tragic consequences.

"It is heartbreaking that, at a time when so many of us are contemplating what lies ahead in 2018, four families are dealing with the grief of losing a loved one to senseless violence and the callous use of knives as lethal weapons."