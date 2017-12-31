Bid to find family of man who collapsed on Boxing Day
- 31 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A photo of a man found collapsed outside a hospital has been released in a bid to find his family.
The man has been placed in an induced coma at University College Hospital, having suffered a heart attack outside the site at about 16:30 GMT on 26 December.
He is in a life-threatening condition and the Met wants to trace his family "as soon as possible".
The man is described as being of light-skinned black or Asian origin.