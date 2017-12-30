Image copyright Iuliana Tudos/Facebook Image caption The body of Iuliana Tudos was discovered near the sports ground in Finsbury Park

Well-wishers have donated more than £12,000 to help pay for the funeral of a woman killed on her way home on Christmas Eve.

Iuliana Tudos, 22, also known as Julie or Lili, was found with a stab wound and head injuries in Finsbury Park, north London, on Wednesday afternoon.

She was last seen on Christmas Eve as she headed for a bus home from Camden.

A crowdfunding page was set up to help her family, who live abroad, pay for the barmaid's funeral.

The GoFundMe page said: "We would like to help her family to cover funeral expenses in this difficult time for them, this is what we can do for Julie."

Image copyright Yui Mok Image caption Cards and flowers have been left near where Ms Tudos's body was found

Ms Tudos, who police said was of Russian and Greek origin, was on her way home when she was attacked.

She was due to go to a friend's house in Enfield, where she was to spend Christmas Day, later that evening. When she did not arrive, the alarm was raised.

Friends had described Ms Tudos - who worked at the World's End pub in Camden - as "life-loving" and "bubbly".

Ms Tudos' family is "devastated", police said.

Image copyright Jonathan Brady Image caption The 22-year-old worked as a barmaid in the World's End pub and its sister venue The Underworld in Camden

Det Ch Insp Nicola Wall said Ms Tudos's body "was discovered in a disused building" in Finsbury Park, yards from her home in Upper Tollington Park, and that she had likely been "attacked where she was found".

Extra officers had been deployed in the area while inquiries continue. No arrests have been made.