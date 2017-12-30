Two 16-year-old boys were shot in a takeaway in east London.

The gunman opened fire in the fast food restaurant in Plaistow on Friday evening, the Met said.

One boy suffered a gunshot wound to the back, while the other sustained an injury to his leg. Both are in a stable but not life-threatening condition.

No-one has been arrested in connection with the shooting in Terrace Road at 20:40 GMT. Witnesses are asked to come forward.