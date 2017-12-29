London

Death reports of woman hit by police car in Hackney 'inaccurate'

  • 29 December 2017
Image caption The 25-year-old woman was knocked down on Dalston Lane

Reports that a woman who was hit by a police car had died were incorrect, the police watchdog has said.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) initially said the 25-year-old had been involved in a fatal crash in Dalston Lane, Hackney, east London.

It later corrected the mistake, and said she had suffered serious injuries but was now stable.

A Met Police officer accidentally provided "misinformation", it said.

The victim was hit by the patrol car at about 23:30 GMT as officers were "attending an incident".

She suffered serious injuries but is now in a stable condition, the IPCC said.

A spokesperson said the police watchdog had launched an investigation.

"The incident was mandatorily referred to the IPCC by the Metropolitan Police," they said.

