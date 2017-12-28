London

Canary Wharf acid attack: Woman suffers 'life-changing' injuries

  • 28 December 2017
Marsh Wall, near South Quay statio Image copyright Google
Image caption The 26-year-old victim was attacked as she walked home along Marsh Wall, near South Quay station.

A woman was sprayed in the face with a "strong acid solution", leaving her with life-changing injuries, police have said.

The 26-year-old was attacked as she walked home along Marsh Wall, near South Quay station, at about 19:00 GMT Wednesday, Scotland Yard said.

She is being treated for burn injuries to her leg and face.

Tests confirmed the substance was a strong acid solution, police said. No arrests have been made.

The woman did not see her attacker, and police are checking CCTV in an effort to identify the suspect.

