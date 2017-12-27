A man who was found collapsed in a south London street died the day after being reunited with his family.

Police launched an appeal on 22 December to help identify the 66-year-old and find his family by Christmas.

Officers believe he may have been out running before he collapsed. His next of kin were traced within 24 hours.

He was treated at a south London hospital after being found in Kendra Hall Road, Croydon, on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Following the appeal, the man was identified and next of kin were made aware.

"He was receiving treatment at a south London hospital but sadly died on Saturday 23 December.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner."